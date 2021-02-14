Matic Network (MATIC) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Matic Network has traded up 169% against the US dollar. One Matic Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Matic Network has a total market capitalization of $616.67 million and approximately $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00065849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.71 or 0.00933483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049111 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.53 or 0.04975874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00023830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Matic Network Profile

Matic Network (MATIC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network . Matic Network’s official website is matic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

