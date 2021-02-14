Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1,807.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050,652 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Mattel worth $19,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mattel by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 173,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 36,428 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Mattel by 26.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 121,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 25,533 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mattel by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Mattel during the third quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Mattel during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.71 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,871.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

