Maverick Chain (MVC) Trading Up 23.1% This Week

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $501,566.05 and approximately $5,197.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00054018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.87 or 0.00266424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00084558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00075633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00091713 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00191646 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,644.54 or 0.84583039 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

