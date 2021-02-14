Maverick Chain Reaches Market Cap of $468,667.96 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $468,667.96 and $4,707.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00055902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.03 or 0.00273127 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00088226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00088032 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00099209 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,450.42 or 0.91265147 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059646 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

