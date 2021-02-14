MAX Exchange Token (MAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $34,476.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $264,403.67 and approximately $34,476.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,713.41 or 0.99944157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00038928 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.50 or 0.00489322 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $475.63 or 0.00975835 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.29 or 0.00232433 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00101489 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002560 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001722 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.