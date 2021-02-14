Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $22,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MXIM. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $168,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,174 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

