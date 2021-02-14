McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Makes New $6.85 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,000. Apple comprises approximately 5.7% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 73,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,690,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apple by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 290,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,513,000 after buying an additional 149,807 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 182,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,237,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 30,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

