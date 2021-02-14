McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 103.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,982 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.02. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

