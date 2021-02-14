McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,357 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,420. The company has a market capitalization of $159.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

