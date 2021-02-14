McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,954,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 559,065 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of McDonald’s worth $634,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $213.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

