Mchain (MAR) Market Cap Tops $31,194.11

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $31,194.11 and $20.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mchain has traded 35.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain (CRYPTO:MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 55,961,475 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mchain

Mchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

