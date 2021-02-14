McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 463.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of McKesson worth $16,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $65,016,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,741,000 after acquiring an additional 338,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,338,000 after acquiring an additional 291,140 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $30,089,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $182.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.24 and its 200-day moving average is $165.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.92.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $2,868,196. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

