McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of McKesson worth $20,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $508,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,196. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.92.

Shares of MCK opened at $182.24 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $187.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

