MedicCoin Price Up 96% This Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $83,648.69 and approximately $33.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 96% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00043367 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 83.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.