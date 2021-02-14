MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Update

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the January 14th total of 22,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. MediWound has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $6.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 82,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

