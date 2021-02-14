Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,265 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Medtronic worth $412,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Medtronic by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.74. 3,005,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,883. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.