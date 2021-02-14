MEET.ONE Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $481.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 63% higher against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $528,587.35 and approximately $481.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00058174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.00268323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00084184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00085550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00086741 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00061739 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,854.41 or 0.93375199 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

