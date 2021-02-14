Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the January 14th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MHSDF stock remained flat at $$3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the installation, operation, maintenance, and exploitation of telephone, Internet, and television cable signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as fixed digital telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

