Megacoin (MEC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.67 Million

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $42.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.73 or 0.00444363 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,415,627 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

