MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Million

Feb 14th, 2021


Equities analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to announce sales of $4.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.95 million and the lowest is $1.20 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $1.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $18.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 million to $31.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $72.16 million, with estimates ranging from $49.95 million to $103.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MEI Pharma.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 333.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 62,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in MEI Pharma by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $3.98 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $447.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

