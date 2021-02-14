Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $37.84 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,617 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after acquiring an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,232.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3,198.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

