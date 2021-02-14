Melon (MLN) Market Cap Tops $57.42 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Melon token can currently be bought for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $423.70 or 0.00905946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00049205 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,296.57 or 0.04910473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00023835 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Melon

MLN is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

