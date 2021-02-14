Meme Price Tops $1,201.28 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 57.3% higher against the dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $33.64 million and $20.64 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,201.28 or 0.02470656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.62 or 0.00478424 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00030594 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004554 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000631 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 101.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

