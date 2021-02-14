Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,391.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.13 million and $11,391.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.75 or 0.00453731 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00031903 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004578 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,111.89 or 0.02371368 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 88.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

