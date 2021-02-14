MenaPay Price Reaches $0.0132 on Top Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $1,217.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00065849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.71 or 0.00933483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049111 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.53 or 0.04975874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00023830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

MenaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

