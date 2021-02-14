MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $674.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price target on the stock. Santander raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,611.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,943.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,802.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,405.09. The firm has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,142.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.