Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Reduced by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $75.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

