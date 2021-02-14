Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,316,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844,145 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $762,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 180,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 52,520 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 54,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 582,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

