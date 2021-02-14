Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Lowered by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.