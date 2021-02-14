Merculet (MVP) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $342,070.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Merculet has traded 52.7% higher against the dollar. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Merculet

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,299,743,905 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Token Trading

