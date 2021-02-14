Mercury (MER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,920.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Mercury has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $15,920.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mercury has traded up 25.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.00272862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00086357 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00092014 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00097647 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00185560 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,028.61 or 0.90149950 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

