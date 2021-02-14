Meridian Network (LOCK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Meridian Network token can now be bought for about $0.0966 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $426,579.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00080727 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002391 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

