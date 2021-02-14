Meta (MTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $64.67 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, Meta has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meta token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.73 or 0.00007630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a market cap of $64.67 million and $6.24 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.00 or 0.00278190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00092390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00083396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00098722 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060640 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,402.09 or 0.90828513 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

