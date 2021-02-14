Metadium (META) One Day Volume Hits $8.79 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metadium has a market cap of $13.53 million and $8.79 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metadium has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00068863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.48 or 0.00973866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00051770 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.44 or 0.05195741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00025390 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00017913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

