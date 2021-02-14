MetaHash (MHC) Price Up 45.9% Over Last Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 45.9% against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $13.76 million and $292,223.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.76 or 0.00285017 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00091655 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00079057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00100228 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00059850 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00185439 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,546,518,554 coins and its circulating supply is 2,376,744,441 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars.

