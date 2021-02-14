Metal Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.96 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Metal has a market cap of $48.57 million and $18.96 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metal has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00064669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.14 or 0.00890979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00048690 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.33 or 0.04872660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00023629 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00017111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

