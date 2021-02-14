MetaMorph Hits Market Cap of $299,165.65 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $299,165.65 and $81,325.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00066424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $448.76 or 0.00931731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049998 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.21 or 0.05103780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00024728 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.