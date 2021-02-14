Metaverse ETP Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $19.20 million and approximately $394,835.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 56.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.03 or 0.03646508 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00029861 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,828,598 coins and its circulating supply is 79,828,493 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.