Meter Governance Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $333,779.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance token can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001412 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00055777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00273859 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00085424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00090656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00102310 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00059436 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00185646 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

Meter Governance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

