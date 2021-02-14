MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,319,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,051,000 after purchasing an additional 174,522 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 60.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 864,000 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.3% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after purchasing an additional 188,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,928,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after purchasing an additional 79,481 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,725,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,990,000 after purchasing an additional 126,251 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

NYSE:MET opened at $55.67 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.