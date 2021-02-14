Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $24,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,220.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,195.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,074.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,271.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total transaction of $6,057,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,505,688.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,165,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,771 shares of company stock valued at $10,564,140. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

