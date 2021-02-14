Meyer Handelman Co. Has $5.76 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 200,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

