MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of MTG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,323. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,368,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217,812 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,855 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 13,851.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,825,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,534 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth $24,587,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,147,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,802 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

