MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,469.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 179,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 130,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Macquarie upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.18.

Shares of MGM opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

