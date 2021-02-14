MIB Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,472.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $352,881.88 and $4,472.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 86.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.16 or 0.00200002 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 400,343,347 coins and its circulating supply is 123,041,419 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

