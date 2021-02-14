Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is First Personal Financial Services’ 9th Largest Position

First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,550 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,125 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 47,055 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Microsoft by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 885,490 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $196,951,000 after buying an additional 87,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,037 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,362,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.63.

Microsoft stock opened at $244.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.24. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $245.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

