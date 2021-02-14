Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,691 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,453 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 509,639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $113,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322,233 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 11,071 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.63.

MSFT stock opened at $244.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $245.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

