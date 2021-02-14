MidasProtocol Market Capitalization Tops $316,310.48 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 129.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MidasProtocol has traded up 91.1% against the US dollar. MidasProtocol has a market capitalization of $316,310.48 and $104,105.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00067887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $474.45 or 0.00975443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00050921 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.45 or 0.05183934 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00018185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MidasProtocol Coin Profile

MidasProtocol is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

MidasProtocol Coin Trading

MidasProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

