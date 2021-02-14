Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Up 59.0% in January

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the January 14th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEEC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 461,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,620. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

