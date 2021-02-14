Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Up 59.0% in January

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the January 14th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEEC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 461,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,620. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

