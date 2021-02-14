Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC Has $13.24 Million Stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,923 shares during the period. BigCommerce makes up approximately 12.1% of Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC owned about 0.30% of BigCommerce worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $8,269,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

In other BigCommerce news, major shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc sold 981,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $64,568,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 33,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,174,754.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,777 shares in the company, valued at $15,643,348.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock valued at $176,943,323.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.42.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.40. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.